The President of Al-Farabi Kazakh National University (KazNU) in the UAE, Professor Hassan Hamdan Al Alkim, and the Rector, Professor Galimkair Mutanov, of the Republic of Kazakhstan have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), agreeing to exchange students, faculty, and research.

According to a statement, this was in the spirit of fostering closer international relationship between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates, which seeks to develop bilateral relations in educational and scientific fields as well as to make their own contributions to the development of cooperation between the two institutions, AURAK and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.

The memorandum of understanding aims to promote educational and scientific cooperation, which would be facilitated through the exchange of students and faculty, as well as collaboration in research.

The newly-signed agreement also provides a basis for cultural exchange between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the possibility for even closer academic ties between the two institutions, through dual degree programs.

Dr. Lee Waller, AURAK Dean of Student Success and Enrollment Management, was overjoyed with the opportunity to solidify cultural connections this partnership enables, “The celebrated signing between Al-Farabi Kazakh National University and American University of Ras Al Khaimah will increase collaboration between these two highly respected international universities and open the door of opportunity for the peoples of both nations.”

Assuredly, both AURAK and Al-Farabi Kazakh National University will experience student success fostered from the collaborations of this partnership. Prof. Hassan asserted, “In Al-Farabi Kazakh National University we have an esteemed collegiate cohort which will bolster the educational experience for our students with ample opportunities to advance them both in their studies and in making international connections.”

At present AURAK has a range of international partners across Africa, Asia, Europe, and North America, opening a wide spectrum of possibilities to students including exchange and study abroad programs for up to one year, as well as shorter summer sessions.