AUPCTRE, NLC, JNC seek appointment of career officer as Ekiti Housing Corporation GM

Amalgamated Union of Public Corporation, Civil Service Technical and Recreational Services Employees (AUPCTRE) has appealed to Gov. Biodun Oyebanji of Ekiti to approve the appointment of a career officer as General Manager of State Housing Corporation.

Branch Chairman of the union in the corporation, Mr Ife Ogunlusi, made the appeal while presenting Award of Excellence to the acting General Manager of the agency, Mrs Abimbola Ilesanmi, in Ado-Ekiti on Tuesday.

Ogunlusi said within eight months of being in acting capacity, Ilesanmi had renovated some offices and given the corporation a facelift through numerous developmental activities.

He described the acting general manager as hard working, easy going, firm, committed and dedicated, saying that she gave members staff sense of belonging.

“I want to appeal to our governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji to approve the appointment of a general manager from amongst the corporation staff members instead of appointing a politician to the position.

“ This has been affecting the morale of workers of the corporation over the years.

“It is on this note, we are appealing to the governor to approve the appointment of Ilesanmi as the substantive general manager of the corporation.

“She has made the welfare of workers her priority and provided a conducive environment for us to perform our duties effectively and efficiently,’’ he said.

In his address of welcome, the State Chairman of AUPCTRE, Mr Soji Famoroti, commended the efforts of the acting general manager at repositioning and restructuring the corporation.

He said that the union had taken various steps to convince Oyebanji that she was the best officer to pilot the affairs of the corporation.

Famoroti assured members of staff that the governor would approve Ilesanmi’s appointment as the substantive general manager of the corporation.

Similarly, Chairman of Joint Negotiating Council (JNC) in the state, Mr Femi Ajolokan, commended the acting general manager of the corporation for her good deeds.

Ajolokan urged heads of parastatals, agencies and corporations to be friendly, considerate and have the fear of God.

“ I don’t know how to deceive people; if Mrs Ilesanmi has been a bad leader in the housing corporation, no staff member will recommend her for an award.

“With her current achievements in the area of renovation of offices and giving the corporation’s premises a new look, I am confident she is ready to pilot the affairs of the corporation.

“ I want to assure you that your confirmation of appointment as general manager will be approved by the state governor by God’s grace,’’ he said.

Ajolokan prayed for good health and long life for Ilesanmi to further take the corporation to an enviable height.

Also speaking at the occasion, Chairman of Nigeria Labour Congress in the state, Mr Kolapo Olatunde, commended the leadership of AUPCTRE for supporting the move to secure Ilesanmi’s confirmation as the corporation’s general manager.

Olatunde noted that if the state government refused to appoint a career officer to be at the helm of affairs, the activities of the corporation might be jeopardised.

He confirmed that he had communicated with the governor while the programme was on, appealing to him on the need to do the confirmation of appointment.

“As a career officer myself, I understand the importance of appointing a career officer to pilot the affairs of an organisation; it always brings massive development to such organisation,’’ he said.

Olatunde commended members of staff of the corporation for rewarding the acting general manager for her good deeds. (NAN)

