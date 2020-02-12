Auno: Humanitarian Minister condemns killings, destruction of properties

The of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq strongly condemns the attack on Sunday, February 9th, 2020 by suspected Boko Haram terrorists in Auno, Borno State, claiming innocent lives and destroying properties.

Saddened by the incident, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq commiserates with the families and loved ones of the victims of this dreadful attack. “Our deepest sympathy and condolences go to the families of the victims and to the Government and the good people of Borno State. We pray that Almighty Allah grants the injured speedy recovery,” she stated.

While condemning the attack, the Minister, According to a statement by Halima Oyelade, her Special Assistant on Media, noted that Sunday’s assault was a cowardly disregard of the right of Nigerians to life and peace. The Minister further stated that ‘the Ministry will continue to work within its mandate and will interface with the relevant humanitarian actors, disaster relief and security agencies to ensure that the survivors of this dastardly act are adequately catered for.