Auno: Borno Govt resettles 560 displaced families

Borno State Government says it has resettled 560 persons at Auno community in Konduga Local Government Area of the state, six months after they were displaced by the Boko Haram insurgents.

Mustapha Gubio, the Commissioner for Rehabilitation, Reconstruction and Resettlement made this known at a news conference in Maiduguri on Tuesday.

Gubio recalled that the displaced persons fled their homes on Feb. 9, after the insurgents’ attacked the community, killed 80 persons and destroyed property worth millions of Naira.

He said that the resettled persons, hitherto, took refuge at Njimtilo, Jakana, Malam Karamti and Malam Bukarti communities of Konduga.

The Commissioner added that Gov. Babagana Zulum, had secured fund from the Bank of Industry (BOI), which facilitated the construction of 80 new houses for the displaced persons in Auno.

According to him, the state government will also construct additional 100 new housing units from the fund for the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“The state government has also inspected the ongoing construction of a vocational training centre supported by Alhaji Muhammadu Indimi Foundation in Auno community.

“The project, when completed will provide necessary vocational skills to build the capacity of the people in the area,” he said.

Also speaking, Dr Mairo Mandara, Special Adviser and Coordinator, Humanitarian Activities to the state governor, reiterated commitment to the implementation of policies and programmes, to provide alternative means of livelihood to youth and women.

Mandara urged the resettled persons to be self-reliant by focusing on their farming activities.

On her part, Mrs Yabawa Kolo, the Chairperson, Borno State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), said that the IDPs voluntarily opted to return home to enable them resume their normal way of life.

Kolo said the Agency distributed assorted food and relief items to each of the returnees such as rice; cooking oil, mosquito nets, blankets, textile materials and mattresses. (NAN)

