Professor Linus Osuagwu, former Dean of the School of Business & Entrepreneurship at the American University of Nigeria, has been appointed pioneer Vice Chancellor of Eastern Palm University, Imo State of Nigeria. Eastern Palm University is licensed by the National Universities Commission (NUC) of Nigeria as the 42nd state-owned university in Nigeria and located in the eastern part of Nigeria in the West African sub-region. The appointment of Professor Osuagwu to serve as Vice Chancellor of Eastern Palm University has been approved by the Governor of Imo Sate and Visitor to the University, His Excellency, Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

Professor Osuagwu is a respected member of the academia. His work experience is as varied as it is extensive, having worked in the academia for almost three decades. He has held several academic and administrative positions, including the Dean of School of Business and Entrepreneurship at the American University of Nigeria; Chair of University-wide Promotions Committee at the American University of Nigeria; pioneer Professor of Marketing at Covenant University; and pioneer Head of Department of Business Administration & Management Technology at the Lagos State University, among others.

In addition, Professor Osuagwu has been involved in NUC (National University Commission) assignments, including writing of BMAS for postgraduate Marketing Programmes, Resource Assessment, and Accreditation of Programmes. Also, Professor Osuagwu has assessed candidates for professorial positions in many Nigerian universities, in addition to serving as external examiner for PhD programmes in many African universities. Professor Osuagwu is a member of several national and international professional bodies, and has attended and presented papers at many national and international conferences and seminars, in addition to authoring many scholarly books and journal articles.

Professor Osuagwu joined AUN in 2008 as full Professor of Marketing. He received his Bachelor of Science Technology (B.Sc. Tech.) degree, Second Class Upper Division, in Management Technology from the Federal University of Technology Owerri and Master of Science (M.Sc.) and PhD in Business Administration/Marketing (with distinction) from the University of Lagos, Nigeria. He is happily married to Caroline, with two children, Francis and Oluchi. His hobbies include football and listening to jazz and Christian music.