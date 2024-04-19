AUN: Chibok girls commemorate 10th anniversary of abduction, seek safe return of sisters

(Yola, Adamawa State, 17th April 2024) Chibok Girls enrolled at the American University of Nigeria (AUN), Yola, convened a solemn ceremony on 14th April 2024 to commemorate the 10th anniversary of their abduction. They passionately appealed to stakeholders to secure the release of their abducted sisters, who are still held captive. AUN community members and Federal Ministry of Women Affairs representatives attended the emotional event. Together, they fervently prayed for the safe return of the remaining girls enduring captivity.

The President of American University of Nigeria, Dr. DeWayne Frazier, stated, “the abductors of this women, have failed, because today after 10 years we are with some of the resilient women here, though we would not forget some of the many that are still left behind.” He added, “to my ladies seated here, the people you see seated around you today are here because they love and care for you, and you mean something to each of us and the whole world.”

Mrs. Friya Kimde Bulus, the Director of Gender Affairs at the Federal Ministry of Women Affairs, who represented the Permanent Secretary, Ambassador Gabriel Tanimu Aduda, was truly inspired by the Chibok Girls’ strong commitment to academic activities with enthusiasm and their dedication to various extracurricular activities. “I salute the courage and positive determination of the young women seated here, the rescued and released Chibok Girls at the American University of Nigeria. They are not victims, but survivors and heroes.”

Saratu, one of the Chibok girls and a Natural and Environmental Sciences Major at AUN said in her speech, “As we reflect today and say a prayer for our sisters who are still behind, we can’t help but think that tomorrow will be brighter than yesterday. Looking back to 14th April 2014, it was too dark to get a glimpse of brightness, but today, we discovered a light at the end of the tunnel.”

A Communication and Multimedia Design major, Aisha is determined to make a difference in the world. She believes that AUN has prepared her well to chase her dream: “I am waiting for the day that I will walk across the stage of the Commencement hall, shaking the hands of His Excellency Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and our dear president Dr. DeWayne Frazier, and then move on to bring light to the world.”

The venue of the event was filled with joy and optimism as balloons were released into the sky carrying a powerful message of hope and love. The colorful orbs floated upwards, symbolizing the release of grief and the arrival of new beginnings, reminding all that in the midst of sadness, there is always a reason to hope for a brighter tomorrow.