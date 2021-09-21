AUKUS tripartite partnership directed against Russia, China – Russian security council chief

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev described the AUKUS alliance of Australia, the United Kingdom, and the United States as another military bloc directed against Russia and China.

The AUKUS pact is a tripartite military partnership between the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

The partnership will see Australia armed with a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs), which have much greater range and endurance than the very expensive French-built diesel sub-fleet that it has replaced.

Russia has also emphasised that the partnership puts the entire Asian security architecture at risk.

In his interview with Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev described the QUAD alliance, comprised of the US, India, Australia, and Japan, as a “prototype of an Asian NATO”.

“Washington will try to involve other countries in this organisation, chiefly in order to pursue anti-China and anti-Russia policies.

“A short while ago, a new military bloc was formed in the region, the U.S.-UK-Australian AUKUS, which pursues the same goals.

“Remarkably, the Americans squeezed their French partners out, grabbing a profitable deal for construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra. Apparently, Atlantic solidarity has a price.

“For the sake of translating another White House’s venture into action, for the sake of strengthening control over the promising Asia-Pacific region.

“The entire security architecture in Asia is exposed to danger and prerequisites are being created to damage the prestige of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional associations,’’ Russian Security Council chief concluded. (Sputnik/NAN)

