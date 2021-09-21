AUKUS tripartite partnership directed against Russia, China – Russian security council chief

Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev described AUKUS alliance of Australia, United Kingdom, and United States as another military bloc directed against Russia and China.

AUKUS pact is a tripartite military partnership between United States, United Kingdom, and Australia.

partnership will see Australia armed with a new fleet of nuclear-powered submarines (SSNs), which have much greater range and endurance than very expensive French-built diesel sub-fleet that it has replaced.

Russia has also emphasised that partnership puts entire Asian security architecture at risk.

In his interview with Russia’s Argumenty i Fakty newspaper, Patrushev described QUAD alliance, comprised of US, India, Australia, and Japan, as a “prototype of an Asian NATO”.

“Washington will try to involve other countries in this organisation, chiefly in order to pursue anti-China and anti-Russia policies.

“A short while ago, a new military bloc was formed in region, U.S.-UK-Australian AUKUS, which pursues same goals.

“Remarkably, Americans squeezed their French partners out, grabbing a profitable deal for construction of nuclear submarines for Canberra. Apparently, Atlantic solidarity has a price.

“For sake of translating another White House’s venture into action, for sake of strengthening control over promising Asia-Pacific region.

entire security architecture in Asia is exposed to danger and prerequisites are being created to damage the prestige of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and other regional associations,’’ Russian Security Council chief concluded. (Sputnik/NAN)

