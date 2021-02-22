Audu Madaki assumes office as Commissioner of Police in Benue

Mr Audu Madaki on Monday assumed office as the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Benue State.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Command’s Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Catherine Anene, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Makurdi.

According to the statement, Madaki, until his posting to Benue, was Commissioner of Police in-charge of Police welfare at the Force Headquarters, Abuja.

He had also served as CP in several states including Adamawa.

“The CP assures the general public of his commitment to rid the state of crime in collaboration with other security agencies and the cooperation of the good people of Benue state,’’ it said.