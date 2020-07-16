Share the news













By Haruna Salami

The Senate Public Accounts Committee, has commended the Registrar, Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Professor Is-haq Omoyele for providing convincing evidence to audit queries raised by the Auditor General of the Federation.

It’s Chairman, Senator Matthew Urhoghide made the commendation at the on-going consideration of audit queries issued to Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies, MDAs since 2015 on Thursday in Abuja.

The query on 65 to 70 staff of the board, whose names were on the payroll, but we’re not on the nominal roll, Oloyede explained that “these were staff who retired from service that year. Their names were first removed from nominal roll and afterwards removed from the payroll”, adding that some of them retired as directors.

Similarly, six persons who were removed from payroll in 2013 and paid the sum of N110,481 million, the Registrar explained, “they were bonafide staff who voluntarily withdrew their service and were paid their entitlement.

Although the queries were for the period before his assumption of office, Prof. Oloyede took his time to offer explanations that impressed the members of the Committee.

He also promise to provide further details within 24 hours if need be.

The Vice Chairman of the committee, Senator Hassan Hadeija commended Prof. Oloyede for taking his time to explain everything even though most of the queries fell within the period of his predecessors in office, contrary to what other officers did when it fell outside their tenure of office.

