Audit report: El-Rufai most transparent Kaduna governor – Sen. Kwari

#TrackNigeria Senator Suleiman Abdu Kwari representing Zone 1 senatorial District of Kaduna state has described Governor Nasir Elrufai’s administration as the most transparent in the entire history of the state.

Making the remark in appreciation of the Kaduna State government’s initiative of publishing the audit reports of its 2018 budget, Senator Kwari said if all state governments were to emulate the Elrufai initiative, there would be general transparency and accountability of government nationwide.

The Kaduna State Government announced on Thursday that it has published its 2018 Audited Accounts, a move which Senator Kwari said has vindicated the Elrufai administration from public distrust and reaffirms his government’s commitment to prudence in the management of state resources.

“The bold and necessary initiative taken by the Kaduna State Government to publish reports of its audited accounts, is certainly a reassurance of Governor Elrufai’s commitment to public accountability and transparency.

“This singular act of exposing his government to critical scrutiny by providing the public with authentic data as a basis for assessment, is rare in most leaders which breeds distrust and in some cases suspicion of government intentions and misrepresentation of its policy direction.

“This bold display of transparency and submission to public scrutiny alone are enough proof of Elrufai’s good intentions for the state and marks a radical departure from previous operations of government that used to be deliberately exclusive of the general public public,” the Senator said.

The Senator also said he was excited by other landmarks namely the Fitch rating assignation of Kaduna State as a long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings( IDRs) of “B”; along with a National long-term rating of “A”+ (nga) with stable outlooks; implementation of the Single Treasury Account(TSA).

He urged the people of Kaduna state to continue to cooperate with Governor Elrufai and to support his government’s development policies in all their ramifications and call for mutual trust among the state’s diverse communities.



