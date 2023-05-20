Audio clip: KNSG cautions public on mischievous, misleading, exaggerated publicity

By Chimezie Godfrey

Kano state government has described as mischievous attempt by social media and online publications in the country to lift a story from a purported phone conversation’ between Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and Ibrahim Kabiru ofMasari which involves his political relationship with President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The state commissioner for Information and Internal Affairs, Malam Muhammad Garba in a statement issued on Saturday, stated that the exaggerated publicity on the purported audio clip was the handiwork of paid agents trying to unturn the so-called ‘conversation’ with a view to causing disaffection between the two political gladiators.

He explained that from all indication some people who are not comfortable with the long cordiality Tinubu, Ganduje and Masari enjoy are bent on exploiting the situation to their advantage.

Malam Garba also maintained that the governor and the President-elect have since realised this mischievous attempt to cause disaffection between them, and would not allow this sound working relationship which has been waxing stronger particularly at this critical time to be destroyed by some self-centered individuals.

The commissioner called on members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the general public to disregard such attempt and remain calm and loyal to the party to ensure the successful inauguration of the President-elect.