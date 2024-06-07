Audience measurement system will attract investment in media – Idris

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, says the launch of the Audience Measurement System in Nigeria will enhance data, boost and attract great investments into the media sector of the country.

Idris stated this at the launching of the Audience Measurement System in Abuja.

The event was put together by First Media and Entertainment Integrated Limited in collaboration with National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) and Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON).

According to him, the System is for the broadcast sector to generate accurate and reliable data of television viewers in the country.

Idris, who performed the launch, said the System holds immense importance in ensuring that broadcasting endeavors are not only impactful but also reflective of the diverse preferences and needs of the audience.

The Minister described the introduction of the system as a groundbreaking achievement that aligns with President Bola Tinubu’s vision for a more prosperous and technologically advanced Nigeria.

“The system is a tool that empowers us to understand and respond to the dynamic nature of our media consumers, providing valuable perception into their viewing habits, content preferences, and engagement patterns.

“It is therefore gratifying to note that this project, which started in 2020, has finally come to fruition.

“I am confident that a transparent and reliable audience measurement system will enhance data and attract greater investment into the media sector, driving economic growth and creating job opportunities.

“It will also enhance Nigeria’s reputation as a market with robust and trustworthy media analytics,” Idris said.

He said the introduction of the system becomes very necessary, because, the current Audience Measurement still uses age old Diary Method (pen and paper) of collecting data on TV Viewership and Radio Listenership

He added that such does not reflect the true picture of what and how many people are watching or listening to a particular content.

The minister said it is disheartening to note that in spite of having more than three times the eyeballs in South Africa, Nigeria’s television advertising market revenue is low compared to that of South Africa, and Kenya.

“Hence, a development that necessitated the adoption of a system that will ensure that the advertising spend in Nigeria grows exponentially in the next couple of years.

Speaking, the Director-General of ARCON, Dr Olalekan Fadolapo said, Nigeria has the biggest market, highest GDP and over 200 million population; and highest Internet users, but on return on investments, Nigeria is not among the top four.

“This is as a result of series of leakages, and we have not been able to develop measures that will take cognisance of every story and advantage in the industry.

“Now, we are celebrating a new dawn,meaning that, after this launch, all advertisers and media planners will have enough measurement to calculate what is being spent.

Similarly, the Director-General of NBC, Mr Charles Ebuebu said the system would go a long way to improve the media sector in the country..(NAN)

By Collins Yakubu-Hammer