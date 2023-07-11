AUDA-NEPAD Boss hails President Tinubu’s Emergence as ECOWAS Chairman

By Ruth Oketunde

Ms Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, has hailed the emergence of President Bola Tinubu as the new chairman of ECOWAS.

Akobundu said this in a statement signed by Mr Marcel Anyatonwu, Communication Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

She said that the unanimous endorsement of President Tinubu was a clear indication that ECOWAS Sub-region and Africa believe in his capacity and capability to provide purposeful leadership.

She said that his leadership style would steer the sub-region out of its economic challenges and improve multi-lateral relationship amongst member states and promote democracy and good governance.

“With the statement made by the President in his acceptance speech, it is clear that he understands very clearly the challenges of the sub-region and has pledged to work with his colleagues in coming up with workable solutions in addressing them,” she said.

Akobundu also hailed the president for upholding the tenets of democracy and rule of law by categorically taking a stand against any form of coup in the sub-region and in Africa.

She added that the pronouncement by the president has sent a strong signal to any group contemplating to carry out the act, which had become an unpopular way of governance in the world.

She expressed optimism that President Tinubu’s tenure would bring good tidings to the sub-region, adding that ECOWAS would feel his impact in the coming months due to his wealth of experience.

She also called for support for President Tinubu from his fellow counterparts and all those who will work with him during his tenure, so that he can realise all that he set out to achieve.(NAN)

