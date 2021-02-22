AUDA-NEPAD Boss commiserates with NAF, bereaved families

The African Union Development Agency- New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD), has condoled with the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) over losses of lives in the ill-fated Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft crash. Ms Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator AUDA-NEPAD, who is also Coordinator, African Peer Review Mechanism (APRM), expressed her condolences in a statement on Monday by her Media Assistant, Mr Abolade Ogundimu.

“My heartfelt sympathy to the NAF, the bereaved families and the entire nation on the losses in the ill-fated aircraft crash following the unfortunate development at the Abuja airport on Sunday “The crash is a huge loss to the nation and the unfortunate development has further depleted the nation’s human and air assets at this moment when they matter most,” she said. Akobundu said that AUDA-NEPAD/APRM had been partnering with NAF and other armed forces to foster security of lives and property for greater development.

“I commiserate with President Muhammadu Buhari over the loss of the trained air personnel and patriotic Nigerians that paid the ultimate price, the NAF and the bereaved families. “May God comfort the nation and grant the dead ones eternal rest,” she said.

NAN recalled that the NAF Beechcraft KingAir B350i aircraft which was on its way to Minna crashed with seven persons on board at the Abuja airport after reporting engine failure. (NAN)