Auchi Polytechnic student commits suicide

September 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



A 23-year-old student of Auchi Polytechnic has committed suicide.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that National Diploma (ND) 1 student of Public Administration was found dangling from ceiling of his room on Friday night.


NPower

He was said to have left a terse suicide note behind.

According to a source who pleaded anonymity, he instructed that his mobile phone given to one Sandra whom he begged for forgiveness in suicide note.

source said that Sandra was his girlfriend and that they were course mates.

“Solomon was in class on Friday and left for after class. We only came later in evening to find him dangling from ceiling of his room.

“He was a very quiet boy who took his academics very serious. He doesn’t go and never showed any sign of depression whatsoever,’’ source said.

polytechnic spokesman, Mr Mustapha Oshiobugie, who confirmed incident, said he was yet to briefed on details. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , ,