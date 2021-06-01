The Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appealed to Members of the Pan-African Parliament to comply with its rules and procedures after scuffles broke out on Monday during a session to elect a new leader.

In a tweet, Mr Mahamat said: “The shocking scenes of violence at the #PanAfricanParliament today tarnished the image of this honourable institution.”

He appealed to MPs “to recover their composure and comply with the rules and procedures of the institution”.

It is not clear what caused the violence during which blows were exchanged. (PANA/NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

