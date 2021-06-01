AUC chairperson urges respect for procedures as Pan-African MPs exchange blows

The Chairperson of the African Commission (AUC), Moussa Faki Mahamat, has appealed to Members of the Pan-African Parliament to comply with its rules and procedures after scuffles broke on Monday during a session to elect a new leader.

In a tweet, Mr Mahamat said: “The shocking scenes of violence at the #PanAfricanParliament today tarnished the image of this honourable institution.”

He appealed to MPs “to recover their composure and comply with the rules and procedures of the institution”.

It is not clear caused the violence during which blows were exchanged. (PANA/NAN)

