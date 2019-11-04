AU validates continental framework on youth, security

The Youth for Peace Africa (Y4P) program of the African Union Commission (AUC) has validates the draft Continental framework on youth and security.

This was harnessed in a workshop in Accra, Ghana from the discussions and inputs by representatives of youth from five regions of the Continent working on peace and security of the Regional Economic Communities and Regional Mechanisms for Conflict Prevention, Management and Resolution (RECs/RMs) in Africa.

In a statement made available on Monday by the Communication Officer, AU Peace and Security Department, Ms. Lulit Kebede, the Analyst within the conflict Prevention and Early Warning Division (CPEWD) of the AU PSD, Dr. Rhuks Ako, noted that the African youth charter adopted by the AU Assembly in Banjul, Gambia, recognises the important role of youth in promoting peace and security in Africa.

Ako said “Greater participation by young people to peace and security is a fundamental requirement for the promotion of peace and security within the continent leading to the empowerment of youth in the decision making processes.”

Speaking, the head of Programme, peace and security Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit African Union Office (GIZ-AU), Mr. David Nii Addy, said “This meeting is a testimony for joint commitment to protecting young people from the negative consequences of violent conflict, while searching to expand existing avenues for effective youth participation in national, regional and continental peace initiatives”.

The study was supported by the representatives from the UN development Programme Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCR) and Training for Peace (TfP) and also applauded the process leading to the validation while also reiterating their commitment to support the programme via the promotion of youth centered conflict analysis.

The OCHR and TfP further pledged it’s support through the increasing youth contribution to decision making and expressed appreciation to Pan African for Continental prosperity through meaningful change in the life of the youth.

The Program which primarily seeks to promote the meaningful participation of youth in all spectrums of peace and security while engaging them as leaders, partners and implementers of peace initiatives but also working to dissuade them from all acts of violence by engaging them to contribute to the peace and Security in Africa.