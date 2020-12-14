AU mourns departed Eswatini Prime Minister

The African Union Commission Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, has sent a message of condolence to the King of Eswatini, Makhosetive, following the death of Prime Minister Ambrose Dlamini.

The Eswatini Premier died while receiving treatment for COVID-19 at a South African hospital, where he was rushed about two weeks ago.

“I would like to extend my sincere condolences to Their Majesties, Eswatini Government and the people of Eswatini following the passing of Prime Minister Dlamini. May his soul rest in peace,” Faki said in a tweet on Monday.