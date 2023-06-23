AU, ECOWAS missions urge peace ahead of Sierra Leone elections

By Temitope Ponle

The Election Observation Missions of the ECOWAS and African Union have expressed concerns on incidents of violence and intimidation in some parts of Sierra Leone ahead of its elections on Saturday.

This is contained in a statement on the website of the ECOWAS.

The missions said this in a joint statement by observation missions to the 2023 general elections in Sierra Leone.

Both missions noted that such incidents had the potential to mar the peaceful conduct of the elections.

The statement was signed by Dr Mohamed Ibn Chambas, Former Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General to West Africa and the Sahel, and Head of ECOWAS Observation Mission.

It was also signed by Mr Hailemariam Desalegne Boshe, Former Prime Minister of Ethiopia, and Head of AU Observation Mission.

The statement was signed in Freetown, Sierra Leone.

“In order to preserve the peace and stability of Sierra Leone before, during and after the elections, the ECOWAS and AU Missions state as follows:

“That political parties, candidates and their supporters should be guided by the spirit of consensus building based on the rule of law and adhere to the political parties code of conduct;

“That the security forces must remain apolitical and maintain professionalism in the discharge of their duties toward all citizens cognizant of the rights of all under the constitution of Sierra Leone.

“That the Electoral Commission for Sierra Leone must continue to remain impartial in the execution of its mandate, in the greater interest of all Sierra Leoneans;

“Citizens and civil society groups must continue the pursuit of initiatives aimed at promoting peaceful elections and national cohesion.”

Both missions said they would continue to avail their good offices to all stakeholders in the elections to ensure that the elections were conducted in conformity with national, regional and international standards. (NAN)

