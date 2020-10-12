AU ECOSOCC advocates domestication of child rights by states

Miss Adaora Onyechere , Head, Women and Gender Affairs Cluster Committee of the African Union’s Economic, Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOCC), Nigeria chapter, has advocated for the domestication of Child Rights Act.

Onyechere made the assertion when she spoke to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Owerri as the world observed the International Day of the Girl Child.

NAN reports that the International Day of the Girl Child is marked annually on Oct.11 and the theme for 2020 is: “My Voice, Our Equal Future’’.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) had on Dec. 19, 2011, adopted resolution 66/170 to declare every Oct. 11 as the International Day of the Girl Child.

It is a day set aside by the UN to focus attention on addressing the challenges of the female folk in the society with a view to promoting girl child empowerment.

Onyechere called on some of the 36 state Houses of Assembly in the country that have yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act as a way of addressing the challenges of the girl child at the grassroots level to do so.

Onyechere , a former Senior Special Assistant on Information and Advocacy to former Imo Governor, Emeka Ihedioha, said the promulgation of such laws would serve to checkmate the spate of gender-based violence in the country.