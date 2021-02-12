The African Union (AU), Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOSCC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), an NGO, aimed at promoting women and gender affairs in Nigeria. The African Union (AU), Economic Social and Cultural Council (ECOSOSCC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Dr Rhoda Makinde Initiative (DROMI), an NGO, aimed at promoting women and gender affairs in Nigeria. In his remarks at the official MoU signing ceremony in Abuja, Dr Tunji Asaolu, First-Nigerian Representative of the Permanent General Assembly of the AU-ECOSOCC, underscored the need to promote women affairs.

The MoU was signed between the AU-ECOSOCC, Federal Ministry of Women Affairs and DROMI, an NGO, primarily dedicated towards the empowerment of women and girls. According to him, the AU-ECOSOCC partnership recognises Nigeria’s performance between 2000 and 2010 as AU’s decade of gender equality and grassroots mobilisation; and between 2011 and 2020 as AU’s decade of women engagement and empowerment.

“While we appreciate the efforts of government on the roles it played so far in these decades, more needs to be done. “Hence necessitating the need for this partnership with DROMI, to drum supports from the AU system and other international partners. “To address the average performance, challenges and chances for Nigerian women and girl child, to contribute to Nigeria and Africa development at large.

“Economic empowerment on the African continent can only be attained, if women occupy high political and social positions. “We must make efforts in a number of areas to ensure women achieve education and also take advantage of the emerging opportunities in science and technology,” Asaolu said. Speaking at the event, Makinde, the Chief Executive Officer of DROMI, said collaboration with the ministry and AU-ECOSOCC would create a window of opportunity for the organisation and the next generation of women. According to her, the vision for Nigeria to become a livable, sustainable, and smart country is aspirational.

She said that could be achieved through successful implementation of the project. “With this MOU, we would like to see continuation of our joint efforts for building a long-term and strategic partnership between the ministry and AU-ECOSOCC. “Today’s event comes at an important juncture, where we use this MOU to advance our partnership and support.

“I would like to assure you of the DROMI’s commitment to continue supporting the country’s efforts to become a truly world class nation and express our desire to continue shifting the focus of our assistance.

“From a sectoral approach towards a strategic engagement which adopts an integrated nation-wide and programmatic approach,” Makinde said. ECOSOCC is an advisory body of the AU and was set up to give civil society organisations a voice within institutions and the decision-making processes of the African Union. (NAN)