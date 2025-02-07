AU commissioner pledges enhanced security, good governance

Amb. Bankole Adeoye, the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, has reiterated commitment to advancing the union’s Agenda 2063,

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Amb. Bankole Adeoye, the African Union (AU) Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, has reiterated commitment to advancing the union’s Agenda 2063, with a view to promoting good governance and security on the continent.

Adeoye, who is seeking reelection for the second term, made the pledge in his report card made available to newsmen on Friday in Abuja.

First elected in 2021, he said he has made transformative efforts in peace, security and governance, championing conflict prevention and counter-terrorism across Africa.

He added that “under my leadership, the African Union Commission’s (AUC) Department of Political Affairs, Peace and Security (PAPS), advanced a transformative agenda for peace, security and governance across Africa.

“We also reinforced AU’s role as a proactive, unified force in addressing continental challenges.

“I championed pan-African ideals for effective governance, peace and stability with a view to realising AU’s Agenda 2063 and facilitated the Ethiopia-Tigray peace process, culminating in the landmark 2022 Cessation of Hostilities Agreement.”

The AU commissioner stated that the union advanced the operationalisation of the African

Standby Force, which enhanced Africa’s capacity for rapid response to conflicts.

He noted that AU had also secured sustainable financing for peace operations through the

AU Consensus Paper on Predictable Financing, contributing to UN Security

Council Resolution 2719 (2023).

Adeoye is a diplomat, Nigeria’s ambassador to Ethiopia from 2017 to 2020 and permanent representative to the African Union.

Since February 2021, he has been the AU commissioner for politics, peacekeeping and security.(NAN)