AU agency-NEPAD, FG, Princeton, ASE sign MOU on research

By Ruth Oketunde

The African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria and the Ministry of Education has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Princeton University and African School of Economics.

The MoU which focuses on research and programme partnership was signed in at the Princeton University, New Jersey, U.S. as part of the high level side event of the ongoing 78th United Nations General General Assembly (UNGA).

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Marcel Anyatonwu, Communication Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, on Friday in Abuja.

Ms Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer of the agency, said the agency was committed to advancing knowledge-based advisory support and undertaking a full range of resource mobilisation to invest in education.

She said that the MoU with the two institutions would focus on research which will in turn improve education, capacity development and governance in Nigeria.

On his part, Prof. Tahir Mamman, Minister of Education, described the MoU as highly significant and a timely intervention in Nigeria’s education sector.

He assured partners that education is on President Bola Tinubu’s priority list.

The minister said the president plans to increase education budget by 25 per cent from the five per cent.

“Nigeria is blessed with vast potentials in human talent, waiting for the opportunity to harness and nurture and the most important route is through access to quality education.

“It is my humble aspiration that under my leadership of Nigeria’s education ministry, we plan to bridge the learning, development and resource gaps,” he said.

Prof. Aly Kassam-Remtulla, Vice-Provost for International Affairs and Operations, Princeton University, said that the University is deeply committed to partnership as it recognizes the tremendous potential it holds for the future of education in Nigeria.

He added that the institution is eager to share her expertise and learn from Nigeria as it works towards making a meaningful impact in education and human capital development of the country.

Also, Prof. Leonard Wantchekon, Founder and President, African School of Economics (ASE) said the institution is willing to provide technical advice and support on economic related matters to the Nigerian government at the federal, state and local government.

The MoU also focuses on supporting curriculum development, innovation and technology-led interventions, developing data and research centers and conducting quantitative and qualitative research for education policy in Nigeria.(NAN)

