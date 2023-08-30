AU Agency, NEPAD empowers 100 women, youths on poultry farming in Edo

By Ruth Oketunde

The African Union Development Agency – New Partnership for Africa’s Development (AUDA-NEPAD) Nigeria, has empowered no fewer than 100 women and youths on poultry farming in Ososo, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo.

This is contained in a statement signed by Mr Marcel Anyatonwu, Communication Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria, on Tuesday in Abuja.

Ms Gloria Akobundu, National Coordinator and Chief Executive Officer, AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria said the three-day capacity building workshop was organised under the Comprehensive Africa Agricultural Development Programme (CAADP).

Akobundu, who was represented by Mr Zacchaeus Akerejola, Director, Programmes Development and Implementation Department, said the programme aimed at increasing poultry products in the country and enable the participants to be economically empowered.

She said that the overall objective of the programme is in line with the renewed hope agenda of President Bola Tinubu, which focuses on national food security, improved employment opportunities among others.

According to her, the workshop provided the participants with knowledge on essential building and equipment, incubation of eggs, hatchery management, principles for successful production, breeds and breeding, brooding of chicks and management techniques.

She urged the participants to put to use all they were taught during the training for both personal and national good.

Dr Onotu Yahaya, a lecturer at Auchi Polytechnic and a resource person at the training, said the country imports 13.8 million tons of chicken annually because of its inability to meet its poultry food demands.

Onotu, who appreciated AUDA-NEPAD Nigeria for the empowerment programme, added that importation of poultry products had so far contributed to the high rate of unemployment in the country, depletion of foreign reserve among others.

He said the said that aside the nutritional value of chicken, every part of it including its feathers are useful as they can be used for the production of dashboard and furniture.

The highpoint of the workshop was the presentation of starter packs to the participants, which include; birds, feeds, drinkers, feeders and a comprehensive training manual on poultry farming.(NAN)

