The Atyap Community Development Association (ACDA) has commended the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai for appointing their kinsman, Barrister Francis Danladi Kozah as the Secretary of Kaduna State Legislative Service Commission

This was contained in a statement signed by ACDA President, Comrade Dr. Silas Adamu, made available to newsmen in Kaduna on Saturday.

“We are indeed elated that one of our own, Barrister Francis Danladi Kozah has been appointed by His Excellency, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, Executive Governor of Kaduna State.

“This appointment further shows that His Excellency appoints those who will perform and not based on any sentiments,” the statement said.

The satement further expressed optimism that Barrister Kozah, a noble son of Atyap who is well respected and loved by the community, will be professional in the new office, contributing to making Kaduna State greater.

“ACDA is proud of this development and is optimistic that based on his track records, he will deliver his responsibilities, with all sense of responsibility,” it added.

They therefore, called on all he would be working with to give him maximum cooperation in ensuring that set goals are met.