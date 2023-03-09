Atunluse inaugurates 18 LG coordinators in Ondo

By Segun Giwa

A socio cultural organisation, Atunluse Initiative, has inaugurated local government coordinators across the 18 LGAs of Ondo State.

This is as the Chairman of the Organisation, Otunba Akinsola Akinbobola, charged coordinators and members of the organisation to dream big ahead of the coming projects.

Akinbobola stated this on Thursday in Akure, during the inauguration of the coordinators.

He explained that the inauguration would have taken place in the last quarter of 2022 but was postponed till after the general elections.

Akinbobola, who was a former Special Adviser on Political and Mobilisation to the immediate past Governor of Ondo State, Dr Olusegun Mimiko, urged the coordinators to see the task ahead as a personal assignment and a test of their capacity.

He said that the task ahead was beyond the current political schemes, saying “with hard work and prayers, it’s achievable “.

“Let us dream big and work towards achieving the dream in line with the mission and vision of Atunluse Initiatives.”

“Our mission is to ensure a better life for everybody, a society where affordable and quality education, good health care, good roads, constant electricity with safety of life and property will be available for all.

“It’s important for you to take into cognisance that while you’re building Atunluse, you are also building yourself through the big Atunluse platform,” he said.

Also, the Director General of the Organisation, Elder Sikiru Adetona, while congratulating the coordinators, charged them to be hard working and remain focused in the face of challenges.

“See yourselves as God chosen and endeavour not to disappoint yourselves and the organisation; you are our ambassador in your respective local government areas; I therefore urge you to work assiduously to achieve the set goals.

“Many are called, but few are chosen; once again, I congratulate you all for being among the few that were chosen,” he said.

The Co-ordinator of Atunluse Initiatives, Mr Shalom Olaseni, enjoined others to spread the gospel of Atunluse Initiatives in every nook and cranny of the state.

Olaseni urged them not to hesitate in contacting and intimating him periodically on the progress of their assignment.

“I urged you all to work in unity with other grassroots leaders in your local government areas, to make Atunluse great, urging them to do the job like their personal job.

Akure South LG Co-ordinator, Mr Alaba Asekunowo, who spoke on behalf of his colleagues, promised to work hard and spread the gospel of Atunluse Initiatives across local governments.

“We are ready to take the organisation to the nooks and crannies and we are also ready to work for ourselves; we will take this responsibility beyond the expectations of the leadership of group,” he said.(NAN)