Attorneys-general brief Osinbajo on justice sector reforms

Six attorneys-general from the South-West have briefed Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on the progress of justice reforms in their respective states.

Osinbajo’s spokesman, Laolu Akande, in a statement on Wednesday, said the attorneys-general, who visited the vice president at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, said they were inspired by the successes recorded when he was the Lagos State’s Attorney-General.

The attorneys-general and justice commissioners were led on the visit by the Ekiti State Attorney-General, Mr Olawale Fapohunda.

Others were Lagos State Attorney-General, Mr Moyosore Onigbanjo, Ondo State Attorney-General, Sir Charles Titiloye and Oyo State Attorney-General, Prof. Oyelowo Oyewo.

Ogun State Attorney-General, Mr Akingbolahan Adeniran and his Osun State counterpart, Mr Olufemi Akande, were also part of the visit.

The vice president expressed delight at the visit and commended the attorneys-general for the “great work” that had been done in their states on the Justice Sector Reforms.

Osinbajo urged them to leverage their network and individual positions to effect the desired changes in the justice sector.

“Just looking at the sheer range of the things that have been done; I really must commend you for a very great work.

“I think there is the need for us, especially at the state level, to ensure that prosecutions move quickly.

“It is important that we devote some time to how we can improve the pace of cases in our courts,” he said

The attorneys-general commended Osinbajo’s efforts as Lagos State Attorney- General, attributing some of the gains recorded in their states to his innovative ideas.

They listed different initiatives being implemented in their states centering around reforms on the administration of the justice system such as alternative dispute resolution, access to justice, capacity building for judicial officers, digitisation, and general infrastructure upgrade.

The presentations also included social protection objectives and improving the legal framework for enhancing the business environment in the states.

Fapohunda said that the reform process in the states including in Ekiti was focused on law reform, institutional reform, and general reviews in areas that have a direct impact on the administration of justice system.

He also praised the foundational justice reform works of Osinbajo in Lagos State.

“I align myself to what has been said, we are proud of what you did as the attorney-general in Lagos; some of the things being done today are based on your foundational works,” he said.

Onigbanjo referred to ongoing reform efforts in Lagos and other states.

“You laid a solid foundation upon which we are building on today.

“The reforms initiated by you as attorneys general have been the basis for what we are doing and have done in Lagos State,” he said.

On his part, Oyewo said that they were proud of Osinbajo’s achievements and contributions to the development of the judiciary and the country. (NAN)

