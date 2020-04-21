Attorney General hails judiciary for releasing inmates in Kaduna

The Attorney General of Kaduna State and Commissioner for Justice, Aisha Dikko has hailed the judiciary for discharging some awaiting trial inmates and prisoners to prevent the spread of COVID-19.The Attorney General, who gave the commendation on Monday, said that the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, Justice Muhammadu Bello gave the order.

The Commissioner of Justice said that the list of inmates and prisoners who were given amnesty were drawn from Kaduna, Zaria and Kafanchan Correctional Centres.Aisha Dikko further said that Justice Gideon Kurada considered the list of 98 awaiting trial inmates on minor offences in Kaduna last Wednesday and released 44 of them unconditionally,The Commissioner also said that 46 of the inmates were released on bail on self recognition while “the rest were retained to continue their trial because they are either at defence stage or have been slated for judgement.“Justice Kurada also released four inmates charged with capital offences on account of ill health which is likely to terminate into death, as presented by the prison doctor,’’ she added.

The attorney general further said that one female inmate who was charged for alleged kidnapping, was released on bail because of her HIV status.Aisha Dikko also said that Justice Mohammed Munir Ladan released 49 convicted inmates that had six months or less to serve as their prison terms, during the decongestion at the Zaria Correctional Centre.The Attorney General also revealed that the inmates were convicted for minor offences.‘’In Kafanchan Correctional Centre, Justice Kurada has released six awaiting trial inmates during the decongestion,’’ she added.(NAN)/