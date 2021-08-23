Attendant docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N7.8m

August 23, 2021



 A filling attendant, Muritala Sedenu, who allegedly stole N7.8 million from his employer, Monday appeared in a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos.

The police charged Sedemu, 33, with and theft.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Rita Momah, told the court that the defendant committed the offences times July 15, at Forte Ardora filling station, Moloney, Lagos Island.

She that the defendant stole N7.8 million money realised from fuel sales.

The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of sections 287(9) (b) and 411 of the Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Magistrate Adeola Olatunbosun admitted the defendant to bail in the sum of N1 million two sureties each in like sum.

She has adjourned until Sept 21. (NAN)

