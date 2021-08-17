Attendant docked for allegedly stealing employer’s N638,500

A 22-year-old filling station attendant, Henry Godwin, on Tuesday appeared in a Badagry Chief Magistrates’ Court for allegedly stealing employer’s N638,500.The police charged Godwin, whose address was not provided with theft.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP Clement Okuiomose, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Aug.12, at about 10.57 at Synergy Filling Station along Badagry Expressway, Lagos.Okuiomose said that the defendant stole N638,500, the daily proceeds of the station, the property of Olasupo Agboola, the complainant.The offence., he said, contravened the provisions of Section 287 of the Criminal Code, Law of Lagos, 2015.

Godwin pleaded not guilty to the charge.The Chief Magistrate, Mr Fadaunsi Adefioye, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N100,000 and two sureties in like sum.Adefioye ordered that the sureties must reside within the court’s jurisdiction and be gainfully employed with proof of evidence of tax payment to the Lagos State Government.

He adjourned the case until Sept.15 for hearing. (NAN)

