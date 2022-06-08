Attempted murder: Court orders psychiatric evaluation for woman

A Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano, on Wednesday, ordered that a 20-year-old woman, Halima Umar, who allegedly attempted to murder her neighbour should be taken to the Dawanau Psychiatric Hospital for mental evaluation.

The police charged Umar, who lives in Gadon Kaya Quarters Kano, with criminal conspiracy, house trespass and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

The Magistrate, Malam Farouk Ibrahim-Umar, did not take the plea of Umar, ordered that she should be subjected to mental evaluation to ascertain her mental health.He adjourned the matter until June 27, for further mention.Earlier, the Prosecutor Counsel, Insp Elias Ekainu told the court that the suspect committed the offence on April 29, at Jan Bulo Quarters Kano.Ekainu alleged that at about 1:30 p.m, Umar criminally conspired with one Kamalu, now at large and trespassed into the house of Hajiya Fatima Aliyu situated in Jan Bulo Quarters Kano.He said that Umar attacked the complainant, poured a powdery substance into her eyes and stabbed her with a sharp knife in the stomach.

The complainant, he said, was rushed to the Murtala Muhammad Specialist Hospital Kano for treatment”The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of section 97,343 and 229 of the Penal Code.(NAN)

