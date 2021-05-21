President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday received briefing from Minister of Defence, retired Maj. – Gen. Bashir Magashi, on the plane crash that claimed the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister was accompanied by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor, Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Isiaka Amao and other senior officers.

Mr Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Photographer to the President (Presidency), confirmed this in pictorial reports on Friday evening in Abuja.

NAN, however, gathered that the minister and the service chiefs also used the opportunity to condole with the president over the demise of Attahiru and other military officers, who were killed in the Airforce plane crash in Kaduna.

The Nigerian Army had earlier on Friday announced the death of its Chief, Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and 10 others, in an ill-fated NAF aircraft near Kaduna International Airport on Friday.

The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who did not disclose the names of the other victims, said the plane was en route Abuja-Kaduna before the crash.

Late Attahiru, born on Aug. 10, 1966 in Doka, Kaduna North Local Government Area, Kaduna State, graduated from the Nigerian Defence Academy and was appointed Chief of Army Staff on Jan. 26,. (NAN

