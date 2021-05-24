President Muhammadu Buhari has directed that the National Flag be flown at half mast in all public building Monday through Wednesday this week.

This was disclosed in a statement Sunday night by Boss Mustapha, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF.

Acording to the SGF, President Buhari has also declared Monday (today), work free day for the Armed Forces.

The directive is in honour of the late Chief of Army Staff, Lt Gen Ibrahim Attahiru and other officers and men who died in an air crash in Kaduna Friday.

The SGF statement reads: “National Flag to Fly at Half Mast in Honour of Late Chief of Army Staff and Others that have paid the Supreme Price

“His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Federal Republic of Nigeria has authorized that the National Flag should be flown at half- mast in all public buildings, facilities and official residences with effect from Monday 24th to Wednesday 26th May, 2021.

“This approval is to honour the memory and services of the Late Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Ibrahim Attahiru, ten senior military and service members who lost their lives in the plane crash on Friday 21st May, 2021.

“The President has similarly approved a work free day for members of the Armed Forces on Monday 24th May, 2021”.

