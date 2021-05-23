By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Chairman, Arewa Consultative Forum (ACF), Audu Ogbe has condoled with President Buhari over the tragic death of COAS and 10 others in an air crash in Kaduna.

The ACF Chairman made this known in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Saturday.

Ogbe said that the death of the gallant officers came to him and members of ACF as a tragic news.

He added that the COAS had died at a time they were begining to appreciate his approach in the fight against insurgency and other forms of security threat across the country.

He stated”On behalf of the Arewa Consultative Forum, I wish to condole with the President, Commander – in – Chief over the tragic death yesterday of the Chief of Army Staff General Ibrahim Attahiru and ten others in an air crash.

“The death of these gallant officers in active service has come as a tragic news to all members of the ACF.

“We remember that only recently, the President appointed General Ibrahim Attahiru with other service chiefs to lead the fight against insurgency and all other forms of threats to our collective national security.

“We at the ACF were just begining to appreciate his new approach to tackling our multiple security challenges when the news of his tragic death hit us.

“We have since then been praying at the ACF that God will grant the President, the army high command, the rank and file, the fortitude to bear this tragic loss.

“We similarly pray for the other gallant members of the Armed forces who lost their lives.

“We condole with members of their families in this their hour of distress and emotional trauma. Only God can alleviate the pains they are facing now.”

Ogbe further prayed for President Buhari for wisdom to select suitable replacements for the departed heroes.

“We pray that our Lord God grants our President the wisdom to select suitable replacements for the heroes departed, particularly for the Chief of Army Staff.

“The security situation we find ourselves in Nigeria today calls for the best, nothing but the best,” the ACF Chairman stated

