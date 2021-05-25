Attahiru, 10 others: Tinubu, Akande pay condolence visit to Buhari

May 25, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night, received chieftain the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman the party, Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo were in the villa to console the president over the death the Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Attahiru and ten other military officers that were killed plane on Friday.

NAN reports that the visitors were received at the president’ official residence inside the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu and Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party on the visit. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , ,