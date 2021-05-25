President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday night, received chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and pioneer Interim Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the duo were in the villa to console the president over the death of the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru and ten other military officers that were killed in a plane crash in Kaduna on Friday.

NAN reports that the visitors were received at the president’s official residence inside the Presidential Villa.

Tinubu and Chief Akande were accompanied by some other members of the party on the visit. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

