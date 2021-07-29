Attah urges FCT SWAN to continue working towards sports revival in Nigeria

reports that Attah made the appeal while presenting trophies, footballs and cash to the FCT chapter of the association in Abuja on Wednesday.

The former Super Eagles Coordinator said he would be supporting FCT SWAN in this cause by supporting the annual FCT SWAN Week celebrations.

“Our sports, like the SWAN Week, has declined in recent years and needed to be revived. This is your duty,” he said.

Attah who emphasised that his donation of materials and cash was in his capacity as a friend of SWAN said urgent measures were needed to restore Nigerian sports to past glories.

“I want you to use these items as a springboard to revive your SWAN Week competitions and for you to help in the development of sports in the country.

“All hands must be on deck to regain our lost glories” the former youth international goalkeeper stated who is a former Chairman of the FCT Football Association said.

Attah, who was in charge of Super Eagles administrative affairs when they won AFCON 2013 and also qualified for the 2014 FIFA World Cup, said sports writers should remain focused.

“You must not shirk their responsibility of being the sports watchdog. You must continue to criticise constructively in order for the administrators to get things right,” he said.

In his remarks after receiving Attah’s donation, Bunmi Haruna who is Chairman of a faction of the chapter, thanked him for his usual kind gesture.

Haruna did not fail however to acknowledge Attah’s contributions to the development of sports in the FCT and Nigeria at large.

“You have contributed so much to sports, especially football, and we can’t forget in a hurry your contributions during the exploits of the Super Eagles on their way to the 2013 AFCON victory in South Africa.

“We commend you, as well as the late Stephen Okechukwu Keshi and the other members of the team’s crew, for the wonderful job you all did for Nigeria.

“You (Attah) have also been supportive of our members and myself right from when I served with you as a Corps member,” he said.

NAN reports that Attah during his time at FCT FA always made donations to the FCT SWAN and also made available for use the FA’s football pitch, footballs and other materials.(NAN)

