Attah to represent CSOs on Technical Committee for Presidential Executive Order 5





A civil society expert and procurement professional, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah (MBA), has been appointed into the Technical Consultative Committee of the Strategy Implementation Task Office for Presidential Executive Order 5.



The committee was inaugurated today at the Federal Secretariat by the Honourable Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu.



Today’s inauguration is sequel to the inauguration of the “Presidential Monitoring and Evaluation Council” for full implementation of Executive Order No.5 (SITOPEO) by the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari earlier in the year. This is in line with Section 11 of the Guidelines for SITOPEO-5 signed into law on second day February 2018 by the President.

The task of the Committee is to assist SITOPEO-5 towards achieving the objectives of the Order 5 which include planning and execution of promotion of Nigerian content in procurement contracts, science, engineering and technology.



Mr. Attah is Executive Director of NGO Network and the National Coordinator of Procurement Observation and Advocacy Initiate, PRADIN, a select group of non-state actors, trained under the World Bank and Government of Nigeria Economic Reforms and Governance Project. Mr. Attah therefore serves in the Committee both as a professional and CSO representative.

