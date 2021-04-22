



A Director with Newsdiary Online and Africa Regional Coordinator for the World Association of NGOs, Mr. Mohammed Bougei Attah has emerged the best graduating students of the 2021 Amazon e-Publishing Class.



Mr. Attah who was announced as the Best Committed Student of the Masters Class consisting of nine experts from various backgrounds, came out with distinction as the overall best performing student for the session.



In a virtual graduating ceremony held on April 21, only Attah and two other students, Amina Imran and Opeoluwa Adeyanju made it to the distinction level with excellent results.

Other students that made it to the final include Rev. Victor Osadolor, Mr Christopher and Mrs. Gladys Chigozie. Others in the same category include

Ms Debbie, Pastor Obinwa Sunday and

Ms Uju Ubah.



In his validation speech during the graduation ceremony, Dr. Opulent K. Adeyanju, the Coordinator and lead lecturer for the course, he charged the students to “know that this graduation ceremony marks the beginning of new discovery in our writing career or ministry. As you step out of this place tonight go with the understanding that you can conquer the world. This is your chance to rule the world.”

Furthermore, he reminded the students that “The purpose of this training excercise is to validate you as COACH to be able to train others and also make some money. Finally, as you are stepping out today, go and Impact the world.





