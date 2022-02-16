Attacks: Security agencies beef up surveillance in Enugu

By Stanley Nwanosike

Military, police and para-military formations in Enugu State have beefed up security and surveillance within the state to stamp out and track activities of armed hoodlums.

The state’s Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) Public Relations Officer, CSC Danny Iwuchukwu, disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Enugu on Wednesday.

NAN recalls that some personnel of security agencies at their different duty posts within the state came under attack on Feb. 10 and Feb. 13 with some casualties.

Among the security agencies that recorded casualties included Nigerian Customs, NSCDC as well as the Nigeria Police.

Iwuchukwu said that military and para-military formations were currently on joint patrols to put an end and apprehend those behind the ‘barbaric killing of security agents in the state recently’.

According to him, there has been a serious beef up of security in every nook and cranny of the state as we speak.

“We now have joint patrol teams made up of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Air Force, Nigeria Police, NSCDC and the Department of State Security combing every inch of the state.

“Currently, we have over 20 patrol teams scattered and keeping surveillance in all nook and cranny of the state.

“They are also on serious trail of the armed hoodlums that invaded the state recently,” he said.

The NSCDC spokesman assured the residents of the state of adequate security.

“Residents should go about their lawful businesses without fear as the security agencies are taking all proactive steps to ensure safety of all,” he said.

NAN also recalls that the Nigeria Police had deployed crack detectives to ensure that armed hoodlums that killed its personnel are brought to book.

The Nigeria Police lost eight gallant mobile policemen on stop-and-search duties at two locations in the state during the attacks.

The state’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement in Enugu said that the Police Command in the state would leave no stone unturned in apprehending those that killed its personnel.

“Police operatives have been duly deployed and are on the trail of the unknown assailants.

“You will be updated with further development, please,” Ndukwe said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

