Attacks: Sani Bello orders intensive search for fleeing terrorists

By Chimezie Godfrey

Governor Bello of Niger State has directed security forces to conduct intensive search of terrorists who unleashed mayhem on villages in the state.

In a statement, the Commissioner for Local Government , Chieftaincy Affairs and Internal Security, Emmanuel Umar, revealed that as the State Government introduced a new vitality into its security strategy, security forces have been hunting down and neutralizing bandits across the state.

He urged residents across the state to be on high security alert after the Government received and responded to a report, Monday 28/2/2022, at about 4pm, on roving terrorist attack at Dadigbe village, along Lambata Kwakuti-Minna Road in Gurara Local Government Area.

“Reports disclosed that as security agents vehicle closed in on them, the bandits who while fleeing on Motorcycles, in desperation attacked road side fuel vendors, killing one motorcyclist and kidnapped yet to be ascertained number of persons on their way and further attacked Gwalo and other villages along the pipeline route in the same axis.

“His Excellency, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has condemned the killings and condoled with the families that lost their loved ones and prayed for the repose of the victims’ souls.

“In the same vain, the Governor has directed security forces to intensify aggressive search and patrols in the affected areas generally and ensure that the terrorist are tracked down, cordoned and neutralized.

“The security forces as of the time of this report have continued with the pursuit of the terrorists in earnest and have made some recoveries of abandoned motorcycles,” he stated.

