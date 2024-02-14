Attacks: Reps urge FG to deploy surveillance to Benue communities

The House of Representatives has urged the Federal Government to deploy more surveillance to seven border communities in Benue, over incessant attacks by bandits.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion of urgent public importance by Rep. Blessing Onuh (APC-Benue) during plenary in Abuja on Wednesday.

According to her, the attacks by bandits are becoming more frequent with the recent attack. The lives of dozens of people were lost to the attack on farmlands and villages within the communities.

Adopting the resolution, the house urged the Nigeria Police and all relevant security agencies to carry out an in-depth investigation into the periodic attacks with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice.

The house also requested that the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management, and Social Development should immediately intervene.

The house called for deployment of surveillance and more relief materials to be provided to the displaced victims of the Entekpa Community, currently taking refuge in Adoka Village.

The house observed a minute silence in honor of those killed.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that several people were killed by suspected bandits in the attack on communities in the Agatu Local Government Area of Benue on Feb. 2.(NAN)

By Femi Ogunshola