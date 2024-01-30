Tuesday, January 30, 2024
Attacks: Reps urge CDS to establish civilian JTF in Plateau

Chimezie Godfrey
By Chimezie Godfrey
The House of Representatives has urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa to establish a  Civilian Joint Taskforce in Plateau,  over recurring terrorist attack.

By Femi Ogunshola

The House of Representatives has urged the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa to establish a  Civilian Joint Taskforce in Plateau,  over recurring terrorist attack.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion by Rep. Ishaya Kalu (APC-Plateau) during plenary in Abuja on Tuesday.

Kalu said the continuous attack by  terrorists in Mangu Local Government Area of Plateau needed to be addressed immediately.

He noted that most of the victims that sustained various degrees of injuries following the attack, were currently receiving medical attention at different hospitals within the state.

The house  observed a minute silence as a mark of respect to all those killed in the attack .

in adopting the motion, the house resolved to set up a committee to investigate the proximate cause of the incessant terrorist attacks in Mangu, Bokkos, Barkin Ladi and Riyom local government areas of Plateau.

The house also mandated the committees on defence and legislative compliance to ensure compliance and furnish it  with a weekly report until the insecurity is brought under control. (NAN)

