Attacks: Plateau varsity, STF beef up security

April 15, 2021 Favour Lashem News, Project 0



The Plateau (PLASU), Bokkos, and STF have adopted new modalities to beef up security and around the Ndar Students’ Village.

This followed recent attacks on the community by criminals.

The PLASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohana Izam, made the disclosure on Wednesday a statement signed by Mr John Agam, the University Public Relations Officer (PRO), Bokkos.

“The unveiled new modalities toward beefing up security within and around the university neighbourhood.

“The modalities part of our security meeting with the new STF Commander Bokkos, Major .T. Kaave, and the University students’ leaders.

“The security meeting was occasioned by last Sunday’s abduction of three female students, Phoebe Musa, Simi Choji and Janet Zinglat, who later rescued;

“And the shooting on the arm of a male student, Stephen Chuwang Dazang by bandits,” the vice chancellor said.

Izam said that as custodians of the students, “the University feels deeply aggrieved that such incidents inflicted traumatic disorders and toxic stress among staff and students.

He noted that it was also inimical to the progress of academic activities which just resumed after the and the recent strike embarked upon by staff of the university.

He added that the problem of insecurity nationwide had become a cankerworm and a recurring decimal orchestrated by faceless enemies of the society who seemed bent on undermining the education sector.

The vice chancellor assured that the incident was investigated by security agencies with a to apprehending the perpetrators.

“In weeks, we’ll install a 33kv transformer off Campus, while strategic water intervention will be undertaken off campus through boreholes in Ndar and Diram off campus ,” he said.

According to him, other intervention measures including reactivation of the vigilante system will be worked out by the University- Community Relations Committee.

He however cautioned the students to curtail night due to the infiltration of the university neighbourhood by miscreants who hide under the cover of darkness to perpetuate various forms of criminality.

Izam thanked the Visitor of the University for immediately directing the take off of a police outpost near the institution.

He equally appreciated the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Council who promised to shoulder the responsibility of providing poles for the electrification of some parts of the university host community.

He further promised to declare a state of emergency on security in the area. (NAN)

