The Plateau State University (PLASU), Bokkos, and STF have adopted new modalities to beef up security in and around the Ndar Students’ Village.

This followed recent attacks on the community by criminals.

The PLASU Vice Chancellor, Prof. Yohana Izam, made the disclosure on Wednesday in a statement signed by Mr John Agam, the University Public Relations Officer (PRO), in Bokkos.

“The unveiled new modalities is toward beefing up security within and around the university neighbourhood.

“The modalities were part of our security meeting with the new STF Commander in Bokkos, Major T.T. Kaave, and the University students’ leaders.

“The security meeting was occasioned by last Sunday’s abduction of three female students, Phoebe Musa, Simi Choji and Janet Zinglat, who were later rescued;

“And the shooting on the arm of a male student, Stephen Chuwang Dazang by bandits,” the vice chancellor said.

Izam said that as custodians of the students, “the University feels deeply aggrieved that such incidents inflicted traumatic disorders and toxic stress among staff and students.

He noted that it was also inimical to the progress of academic activities which just resumed after the COVID-19 pandemic and the recent strike embarked upon by staff of the university.

He added that the problem of insecurity nationwide had become a cankerworm and a recurring decimal orchestrated by faceless enemies of the society who seemed bent on undermining the education sector.

The vice chancellor assured that the incident was being investigated by security agencies with a view to apprehending the perpetrators.

“In two weeks, we’ll install a 33kv transformer off Campus, while strategic water intervention will be undertaken off campus through two boreholes in Ndar and Diram off campus communities,” he said.

According to him, other intervention measures including reactivation of the vigilante system will be worked out by the University- Community Relations Committee.

He however cautioned the students to curtail night life due to the infiltration of the university neighbourhood by miscreants who hide under the cover of darkness to perpetuate various forms of criminality.

Izam thanked the Visitor of the University for immediately directing the take off of a police outpost near the institution.

He equally appreciated the Chairman of Bokkos Local Government Council who promised to shoulder the responsibility of providing poles for the electrification of some parts of the university host community.

He further promised to declare a state of emergency on security in the area. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

