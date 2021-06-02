Attacks on security personnel: Police arrest 10 suspects in A’Ibom

The Nigeria Police Force, Akwa Ibom Command, on Wednesday said that 10 were arrested in connection with the recent attacks on security agencies in Essien Udim Local Area.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Commissioner Police in the state, CP Andrew Amiengheme, and made available to newsmen in Uyo on Wednesday.

Amiengheme said the attack on police personnel necessitated the formation a Joint Task Force (JTF), comprising the Nigerian Army, the Nigeria Police Force, Department State Service and NSCDC.

According to , the efforts the JTF yielded a lot successes with more still being .

“The JTF raided Ntak Ikot Akpan, Abama and Ikot Akpan in Essien Udim, Obot Akara and Ikot Ekpene Local Government Areas.

“A total of 10 who are directly linked to the killings of security Personnel and destruction of property were arrested and some items were recovered at different locations,” Amiengheme said.

He said that items that were recovered included  four vehicles, four motorcycles, four AK 47 Rifles, four G3 rifles, eight Dane Guns, 28 AK-47 magazines and some cash.

Amiengheme called on members of the public who lost their vehicles recently to come with proof of ownership.

The commissioner expressed appreciation to the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies for their immense contribution in the exercise.

He urged Akwa Ibom to go about their lawful duties without fear of molestation and always be vigilant.

The CP appealed to residents to always provide the police and other security agencies with useful information to ensure protection of lives and property. (NAN)

