Attacks: NSCDC boss visits Plateau, assures govt. of support

By Martha Agas

Dr Ahmed Audi, the Commandant General (C-G), of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), has assured Plateau government of support in tackling the raging insecurity in the state.

Audi gave the assurance when he visited Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, on Wednesday, at the Government House, Jos.

“We are going to do our best to make sure this crisis ends., we have to come together to fight,” he said.

He said that the NSCDC was aware of the series of continuous attacks on some communities in Mangu Local Government Area (LGA), as well as other parts of the state, and described the development as sad.

He said that the visit was to commiserate with Mutfwang, the government and people of Pllateau, on the needless attacks, and to offer the corps services in curbing such incidents, and also assist in finding lasting solutions.

The C-G listed NSCDC’s constitutional duties to include the protection of government’s critical assets and infrastructure, supervision and licensing of private guards companies, and disaster mitigation.

According to him, the corps also provides intelligence and security to government, farmers and other agro allied investments in the country, through its specially trained personnel known as the Agro Rangers.

He further mentioned NSCDC’s National Safe School Centre, located in Abuja, as one of the initiatives aimed at protecting schools.

While wishing the governor success in the business of governance, Audi expressed confidence in the capacity of Mutfwang in ensuring justice and keeping the peace in Plateau.

He then disclosed his plans to proceed to Mangu, to hold talks with the traditional rulers and other stakeholders, and also visit the Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) centers.

Responding, Muftwang thanked NSCDC for its contributions to tackling insecurity in the state, noting that the corps collaboration and cooperation was critical to ending the crisis.

He said that he would continue to work with the corps to ensure mutual cooperation in strengthening Plateau’s security systems.

The governor said that his administration was determined to establish a new Plateau of justice, equity and fairness to all, and urged for NSCDC’s partnership to achieve the feat.

He thanked Audi for the planned visit to Mangu, particularly his plans for the IDPs, saying the people needed every assistance to regain their livelihoods and go back to their ancestral homes. (NAN)

