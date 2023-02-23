Attacks, murder in Enugu: Forum urges South-East residents not to be intimidated

By Stanley Nwanosike

The Concerned Igbo Stakeholders Forum (CISF), on Thursday, urged South-East residents not to be cowed or intimidated to shun the polls going by the antics of agents of violence in the zone.

Armed hoodlums, on the night of Feb. 22 at different locations, ambushed and simultaneously attacked and murdered a member of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party (LP) Senatorial Candidate for Enugu East Senatorial Zone, Chief Oyibo Chukwu.

Reacting to the ugly development, the Leader of the Forum, Mr Chukwuma Okenwa, told newsmen in Enugu that CISF was saddened with the gruesome killing of the Enugu East Senatorial Candidate of the Labour Party and his personal assistant.

Okenwa condemned such acts of attacks and murder and described it as “an attempt of desperate politicians to disenfranchise the indigents of Enugu East Senatorial Zone using the tool of violence”.

“We are calling on the security agencies and the traditional rulers to work together towards bringing the perpetrators of this dastardly act to book,” he said.

Okenwa called on the people of the South-East not to allow anyone to disenfranchise them using the ploy of violence.

He called on the young people of the region to turn down offers by desperate politicians who promote the culture of violence before, during and after elections.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed Feb. 25 for Presidential and National Assembly elections as well as March 11 for the Governorship and State Assembly elections. (NAN)