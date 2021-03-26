The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), says it has registered 1, 270 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Igabi Local Government of Area (LGA) of the state.

Mr Abubkar Hassan, the Executive Secretary of the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna on Friday.

Hassan said that the people were displaced following attacks in some communities in the LGA by bandits on March 1, in which four persons died.

According to him, the IDPs from 320 households are now at camp at LEA Karshen Kwalta Primary School, Rigasa in the local government.

The executive secretary said that the displaced persons are from Kwaten Sarki, Kwaten Waziri, Kwaten Daudu and Gurguzu villages.

He said the registration was necessary to enable the agency plan how to cater for them, adding that most of the displaced persons fled their communities out of panic.

Hassan said that KADSEMA had provided some relief materials to the IDPs to alleviate their suffering. (NAN)

