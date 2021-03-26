Attacks: Kaduna agency registers 1, 270 IDPs

The Kaduna State Emergency Management Agency (KADSEMA), says it has registered 1, 270 Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) the state.

Mr Abubkar Hassan, the Executive Secretary the agency, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency Nigeria () in Kaduna on Friday.

Hassan said that the people displaced following attacks in some communities in the LGA by bandits on March 1, in which four persons died.

According to him, the IDPs 320 households are now at camp at LEA Karshen Kwalta Primary , Rigasa in the local government.

The executive secretary said that the displaced persons are Kwaten Sarki, Kwaten Waziri, Kwaten Daudu and Gurguzu villages.

He said the registration necessary to enable the agency plan how to cater for them, adding that most the displaced persons fled their communities out panic.

Hassan said that KADSEMA had provided some relief materials to the IDPs to alleviate their suffering. ()

