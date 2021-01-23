Attacks in South West: ‘We’re considering recalling all northern communities back home’ – CNG

As reactions trail reports of attack on Fulani Oyo state, the Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG says it is “considering recalling all Northern Communities in the south back home safely before considering the next move.”

CNG noted that the group had “expected the attack from Ondo following Akeredolu’s directive. But now it’s coming from Oyo.”

The group in a statement signed by its spokesman Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, holds the belief that the Ibadan attack is not an isolated incident.

INTERIM RESPONSE FROM CNG

We are meeting over the development and shall come up with a definite position. We are considering a number of options. We expected the attack from Ondo following Akeridolu’s (sic) directive. But now it’s coming from Oyo.

As a first step, we are considering recalling all Northern Communities in the south back home safely before considering the next move. We however warn the instigators of this violence to note that the certainly knows how to repay coin for coin.(sic)

We certainly don’t consider it an isolated incident but linked to a grand design to destabilize Nigeria and in particular bring the North to its knees by targeting a major component of its population, the Fulani and their livestock assets.

It is no longer in doubt that for too long, enemies of the North both foreign and local have worked strenuously to ensure that the region remains backward, divided, weak, confused and bewildered by myriads of challenges and problems.

Today every one can see a clear pattern drawn from the strategies employed to achieve these results; namely the diminishing of the Northern viability and in particular, bringing the Hausa/Fulani population down by direct annihilation or political and economic incapacitation.

Unfortunately, this conspiracy is actively perpetrated with the connivance of some leaders from the North and accommodated by the cowardice of those that present themselves as northern political leaders. It is also a situation that feeds on the negligence and the lack of neutrality and fairness of the federal authorities.

Akeridolu (sic) and other southern leaders are only playing the script for a wider clandestine plot that has its roots and pattern in history.

We wonder how the Presidency and the National Assembly would have reacted, were the North to make such against other tribes and people that are non-indigenous but live and flourish in the North and actually carry out the threat .

No matter through which lenses we look therefore, we only see in this fast-phased agenda a manifestation of a system that tends to deploy a warped application of the law solely for the protection of a certain category of citizens and endangering others. This manifestation of gross inequity is also one that portends the danger of even more grave conflicts.

Signed

Abdul-Azeez Suleiman

CNG SPOKESPERSON

January 23, 2021