Attacks: FG beef up security in communities

Zango Kataf (Kaduna State), Sept. 14, 2023 (NAN) The Federal Government has taken steps to beef up security in rural areas to curb incessant attacks on communities, Rev. Yakubu Pam, Executive Secretary of NPC, has said.

Pam gave the assurance on Thursday when he paid condolence visit to leaders of St Raphael Catholic Church in Fadan Kamatan, Zango Kataf Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that gunmen had on Sept. 7, attacked the church in an attempt to abduct some clergies.

They however failed to gain entry into the church and while retreating, set ablaze home of the parish priest, where a seminarian, Naam Ngofe-Danladi, was burnt to death.

“Don’t be deceived, this does not have religious colorations, some people are out to steal, kill and destroy. Be on guard, pray and watch,” he added.

The Executive Secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NPC), said the visit was also to acertain the extent of damage and report back to President Bola Tinubu.

He assured that federal government was committed to ending insecurity in the country.

Pam explained that attacks and kidnappings in communities, including Southern Kaduna, Zamfara and other states, was largely to distrupt the peaceful coexistence among Nigerians.

He urged various communities in the country affected by the security challenges not to be distracted.

“The federal government will partner communities to ensure more patrol teams are deployed to provide security,” he added.

The NCPC Boss advised the communities to live peacefully and unite to build back southern Kaduna.

Pam also appealled to the communities to report suspicious movements to the authorities for proper monitoring and action.

In a remark, the Chief of Atang Chiefdom, Mr Adamu Alkali appreciated the federal government delegation for the visit.

He solicited for the deployment of more patrol teams for timely interventions and elimination of criminals elements in the area.

The chief prayed for the success of the present administration in working for the good of the country and its citizens.

While narrating his experience, the parish priest, Rev. Fr Emmanuel Okolo said all his valuables were burnt, but assured that would not be deterred from preaching the gospel.

He thanked God and the host community for maintaining peace “and not blindly carried away by rumours that the attack was a religious war.”

The priest called for prayers and more action by the state and federal government to bring back peace across the country.

NAN reports that the NCPC Boss, who was accompanied by the Southern Kaduna Joint Peace Committee, also met with the Muslem community to solicit for peaceful coexistence. (NAN)

