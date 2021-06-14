Attacks: CP orders immediate deployment of more personnel to Zaria

June 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Project 0



Mr Umar Muri, Commissioner of Police, State Command has ordered the immediate deployment of more personnel to Zaria an effort to tackle the security parts of Zazzau Emirate.

Muri disclosed when he paid a confidence building visit to the Emir of Zazzau, Amb. Ahmed Bamalli Zaria on Monday.

He assured the emir more police personnel would be deployed with a view to addressing banditry, kidnapping, and other security challenges the state.

The CP urged community leaders to work closely with the local vigilante always.

He on traditional rulers and residents of various communities to support the police and other sister agencies in intelligence gathering.

Earlier, Mr Samuel Aruwan, Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs had said the purpose of the visit was to with the emirate council over the unfortunate incidence happened at Nuhu Bamalli Polytechnic.

Aruwan said that while one student died, two lecturers and unspecified number of students abducted, some residents were also kidnapped at Kofar Gayan axis.

He said that the entourage was in the emirate to build the confidence of the people.

He said the armed forces, police, director of State Security Service and other security outfits as well as the state  government were deeply concerned by the .

“There is presence of security agencies in the 12 Local Government Areas that make up of Zazzau Emirate but it is not possible for us to be in the entire nook and crannies of the emirate.

“As you know, there is a shortage of manpower and other challenges.

“We are doing our best and also recording success. Between and March, the Military and Police were able to neutralise about 64 armed bandits apart from many others in the course of air interdictions,’’ the commissioner said.

In his remarks, the Emir of Zazzau decried the worsening security in parts of the emirate. noting that it has many police and military formations as well as training .

“There are many villages where the residents cannot sleep because of gunshots and the village heads are crying profusely at the palace over the deteriorating security condition in their domain.

is bad it is in some parts of the emirate,’’ Bamalli said.

He commended the military on its planned deployment of personnel to stem insecurity in the emirate.

He also praised the state government’s efforts toward assuaging the security situation in the emirate.

He urged key stakeholders to come up with innovative ways of salvaging the emirate in particular, and state in general.

Bamalli appealed to the state government to do more toward addressing the challenge. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,